Landman Season 2, Episode 8 began airing on Sunday (Jan. 4), and the new episode delivered more business and personal drama, high-stakes confrontations and what seems to be the breakup of a fun new romance.

What Happens to Tommy on Landman Season 2, Episode 8?

Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is settling into a different kind of role in Season 2 of Landman.

Instead of being the center of a lot of violent physical action like being tied to a chair and beaten in a cave, this year, he's more like the Ben Kenobi of Landman — the wise older presence who's seen it all twice and is here to help everyone else avoid the same mistakes.

In Episode 8 — titled "Handsome Touched Me" — Tommy arranges a really unique solution for TL's (Sam Elliott) loneliness and need for physical activity, hiring a local adult dancer to come to the house and give him physical therapy.

landman Emerson Miller, Paramount+ loading...

And while that seems like a polite euphemism, it actually winds up being another unexpectedly sweet scene.

READ MORE: Landman Is Becoming TV's Most Unexpected "Family Values" Show

What Happens Between Tommy and Cami in Season 2, Episode 8 of Landman?

Cami (Demi Moore) gets a shock to her system in the new episode, when a handsome man showing interest in her in a bar leaves her deeply unsettled, serving as an unwelcome reminder that one day she'll be forced to move on from Monty (Jon Hamm).

Afterward, she continues to assert her independence from Tommy when she once again goes against his advice.

In a meeting with him, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), Charlie (Guy Burnet) and Nate (Colm Feore), when almost everyone says that litigation is the better option than drilling their new project, she accepts Charlie's assurances that he can find the gas and tells him to go ahead.

"My word will be worth something," she says determinedly.

Afterward, Tommy warns her that she's trading a "sure thing for a maybe," and he reiterates that she should let him sell the company so she can retire into a life of wealthy leisure.

landman Emerson Miller, Paramount+ loading...

"I don't want cabana boys," she tells him firmly. "I want success. Get that for me."

Tommy then goes to see Gallino (Andy Garcia) to plead with him once again to suspend his investment, but the cartel-boss-turned-quasi-respectable-financier again refuses.

It turns out he's engineered a way to secure his money either way, ensuring that they will continue to be entwined for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Is Landman About to Break Our Hearts?

What Happens With Cooper + Ariana on Landman Season 2, Episode 8?

Actually, not much. Their arc is not the focus of the episode, though Cooper does get promoted to Project Manager, now overseeing the rig crew where he started as a worm just months before as they begin to take over his wells.

What Else Happens on Landman Season 2 Episode 8?

Rebecca and Charlie have a major falling out after he contradicts her legal advice to Cami, and she essentially tells him that's the end of their budding relationship.

But he's not one to back down, and he tells her that if that's the way she behaves any time she doesn't get her way, "What a lonely woman you're going to be."

landman Emerson Miller, Paramount+ loading...

Clearly stung and left speechless by that, she's still sulking on the plane later when Tommy asks her why her reaction is so over-the-top.

"I had it coming," she admits. "I'm sulking because what he said is true and it hurt."

READ MORE: So THAT's Where We've Seen Charlie From Landman Before!

Angela (Ali Larter) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) also provide some more levity when they take the retirees to a casino, where Angela proceeds to win more than $300,000 — another reminder that despite some of her flighty nature, this is a character to be taken seriously.

What Happens Next on Landman Season 2?

Landman airs new episodes every Sunday via Paramount+ streaming.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker