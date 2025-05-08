Loyal fans of Yellowstone have spotted a big problem with the working title for a new spin-off starring Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton).

The show's name and description go against everything his character stood for at the end of Season 5.

On Yellowstone, Grimes played Kayce Dutton, youngest son to Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

His on-screen wife, Monica, was played by Kelsey Asbille, and their son Tate was played by Brecken Merrill.

Deadline shared news of the potential spin-off in March and confirmed it with details on Wednesday (May 7).

Per Deadline and other media outlets, the new show will find Grimes' Kayce Dutton "combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana."

That's all fine and well, but the description reveals he'll be once again working for the man. That's an issue that needs some explaining.

What Is the name of Luke Grimes' Yellowstone Spin-Off?

This new Yellowstone sequel is going to be called Y: Marshals, although Deadline shares that's a working title. This is significant because several prequels began under working titles that changed before their premiere (1883 was 1886. 1923 was originally 1932. The Madison was once called 2024).

Viewers of Y: Marshals will learn that Kayce has joined an elite unite of U.S. Marshals, all of whom are trying to balance family life and "the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence."

We have some thoughts on who potential co-stars could be, but first, here's why this is a problem. Someone named "Kathy" summed it up neatly:

The weight of the badge crushed Kayce throughout Yellowstone. He pledged to give it and its responsibilities up and take to a modest life of ranching at the end.

Per the family's agreement with Chief Rainwater in the show finale, he can still live on the Yellowstone Ranch — it very much looked like he was ready to settle in to being a family man.

Why would he change his mind? This probably needs to be explained during the pilot episode.

When Does Y: Marshals Begin?

Y: Marshals will air on Sunday nights on CBS. The 9PM start time isn't likely to interfere with football, mostly because by the time it begins, football will be over. This new Yellowstone sequel is going to be added to the midseason lineup, meaning it's not likely to start until early 2026.

Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill's involvement have not yet been announced, but both seem likely, as they played Kayce's wife Monica and son Tate on Yellowstone. One other potential lead could be Jake McLaughlin (Quantico). This is speculation, but he played Cade McPhereson, a SEAL friend to Kayce, during Season 5 of Yellowstone. It's about the only time we met one of his old buddies.

Worth noting is that Taylor Sheridan's participation in Y: Marshals will be minimal. He approved the concept, but Spencer Hudnut (SEAL Team) is the showrunner. CBS President Amy Reisenbach said "we don't do cheap" when asked how the budget for this new show will compare to the tremendously expensive budget for Yellowstone.

That's seemingly good news, except she added that the budget will be in line with normal broadcast series budgets, which typically fall far short of the reported $12 to $15 million per episode for S5 of Yellowstone.

