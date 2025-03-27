Report: ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Focused on Kayce Dutton Planned

A Yellowstone spinoff focused on the youngest of John Dutton's three sons is in the works. Multiple media outlets have shared a rough outline of what the show will look like.

Luke Grimes has reportedly agreed to star in the series.

On Yellowstone, Grimes played Kayce Dutton, youngest son to Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

His on-screen wife, Monica, was played by Kelsey Asbille, and their son Tate was played by Brecken Merrill.

This new show would rely heavily on his background as a Navy SEAL, Deadline shares.

Related: 1923 Revealed the Yellowstone Train Station Origins + I Hate It

This new show would air on CBS and is described as a procedural. At the end of Yellowstone, Kayce (Grimes) says he's going to turn in his badge as Livestock Commissioner, but it's not clear if that ever happens. The weight of the job haunted him throughout the series, but — without spoiling anything — he seemed to find some peace with his decisions by the end of Season 5.

Add this new, still untitled show to a long list of confirmed or rumored Yellowstone spinoffs.

Aside from those already airing (1883, 1923), the show with the firmest footing is The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. Filming for that show took place in late 2024 and as Yellowstone wrapped, producers talked openly about transitioning.

There is also a rumored show starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who played Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, although no firm details have been announced.

Additionally, there have been reports about a prequel called 1944 and rumors about a similarly themed show set to take place on the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

Puck was first to forward this latest show possibility. MTV Entertainment Studios is behind the project — they also back Yellowstone and 1923, which is currently in Season 2 on Paramount+

Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast breaks down events in and around the Yellowstone universe weekly. Currently, the show is exploring the twists and turns of 1923, Season 2.

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes