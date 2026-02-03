Taylor Sheridan has emerged as one of the most successful and highly prolific writers and directors in modern television. Which one of his shows is your favorite?

Who Is Taylor Sheridan?

The actor-turned-writer-director labored in obscurity for many years. He grew up in Texas, and after dropping out of college, Sheridan was aimlessly working odd jobs when a talent scout approached him at a mall.

That led him to Los Angeles, where he started auditioning and landing small roles on shows including NYPD Blue and CSI, according to Fortune.

Sheridan finally landed a higher-profile role on Sons of Anarchy, but when he tried to renegotiate his contract after two seasons, he got a life-changing reality check that led him to change paths.

What Are Some of Taylor Sheridan's Films?

He turned his attention to writing scripts, making his screenwriting debut in 2015 with Sicario, which was met with widespread acclaim.

He followed it up by writing and directing Wind River, a film that features many of the same cast members and themes as Yellowstone.

When Did Yellowstone Premiere?

That led to Yellowstone, which launched in 2018.

The show became a cultural phenomenon, and Sheridan has followed it up with two prequels, 1883 and 1923, with other Yellowstone-related shows on the horizon.

What Are Taylor Sheridan's Biggest Television Shows?

He also writes, directs and produces a stunning array of other projects, including Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman and more, making him one of the small handful of the most powerful players in Hollywood today.

Which one of Taylor Sheridan's television projects is your favorite?