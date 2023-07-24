A famous country singer and a legendary actor are among the stars who passed on Yellowstone. Did you know that the show's biggest stars also came close to telling Taylor Sheridan "Thanks, but no thanks"?

Kevin Costner's Season 5 drama is just the latest in his up-and-down tenure with the show. Early on, he says he signed on for one kind of show. But it soon morphed into a series that would require a lengthy commitment, and that gave him pause.

Spoiler alert: Costner would stay on for four-plus seasons of Yellowstone before eventually quitting.

OK, technically he is not under contract for the remainder of Season 5, but come on — he knew what he signed up for, right? The Dutton Rules podcast team may be a little bit salty about it.

Given all of that, we've included him on this very snackable gallery (or video above, if you'd rather watch) of actors and potential actors who passed on Yellowstone. An entire network is also listed, as is a Hollywood legend who agreed to star as John Dutton before Costner even got the script.

Taylor Sheridan doesn't get many "No" answers these days but that wasn't always the case. Keep scrolling to learn why people turned him down and how that worked out for them. The lesson to learn is that standing on ideology can be costly.

Find the Dutton Rules podcast wherever you podcast. Season 3 of the podcast will begin on July 26 even if the remainder of Season 5 of Yellowstone — and Season 2 of 1923 — isn't set in in stone.

Yellowstone: Who Said 'No' To Taylor Sheridan? Why in the world would anyone turn down a chance to star on Yellowstone ? It happened, more than once. In fact the show's biggest star nearly quit after one season while an entire network passed because the hit TV show didn't groove with their ideology.

See who passed on Yellowstone and how it ended up working out.