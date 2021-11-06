Introducing Dutton Rules: A ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Podcast

Yellowstone prequel 1883 begins in December, and the countdown has started. The conversation has started as well, with two familiar voices from Taste of Country hosting Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast.

Adison Haager and Billy Dukes are the voices of Taste of Country news on YouTube, and co-hosts of the popular Secret History of Country Music podcast. They'll lead a conversation about each new episode of 1883 once it begins on Dec. 19, and look for tie-ins to Yellowstone after the Kevin Costner-led Paramount Network series starts on Nov. 7. Here's a taste of what to expect:

Find Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast on Apple Podcasts and at Taste of Country, under "Podcasts." Ep. 1 drops on Nov. 9, with more episodes coming bi-weekly until the 1883 premiere, at which time the show will publish every week. Fan theories — the crazier the better — analysis, clues and real-life character backstory will be central to each episode. Most of all, the two hosts will explain the OMGs and WTFs from each week.

Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott are also on board for 1883, on Paramount+. The series finds McGraw and Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, great-grandparents to Costner's John Dutton. They're making the long trek from Texas to Montana to find a life of their own, but they encounter all sorts of trouble along the way.

Be sure to join the conversation at: staff@tasteofcountry.com.