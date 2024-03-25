"Lloyd" from Yellowstone was pretty angry after being kicked off an airplane for being drunk.

"Yeah, I've been drinking," actor Forrie J. Smith says in a social media video.

However, he insists the real reason he was removed from the flight is more complicated.

Smith was a rodeo cowboy before beginning a career as a stuntman and then as an actor.

He's played Bunkhouse veteran Lloyd Pierce since Season 1 of Yellowstone.

In 2022, Smith was not allowed to attend the Screen Actor's Guild Awards because he had not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Yeah, I've been drinking ... I ain't drunk," Smith says before getting upset with the general public.

"They throw me off the plane because I'm drunk. Because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls--t this is," he shouts.

The actor opens his video with a note about the preferences of his social media team before needing to be reminded which airport he's in. He then reveals why he believes he was tossed off the jet.

"Because I told 'em i didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone with a mask on," the 65-year-old says.

Fans were not on his side.

Response ro Forrie J. Smith's Social Media Rant:

Response to his social media post was uncharacteristically divided. If he was expecting a wave of support, he did not get it from the majority of his 509,000 followers.

"Why would you feel uncomfortable sitting next to a masked person?" one person asks. The sentiment is repeated several times.

Another asks: "How do you know that person doesn't have cancer and just is going through chemotherapy treatments or something else that warrants them wearing one?"

Another person shared that she has cancer and would probably wear a mask, before adding, "Dammit don't do live stuff while drinking — it's sad & embarrassing."

Supporters are hard to come by among the 2,500 comments, but the video did get more than 20,000 heart 'likes.'

"Nobody was making you wear the mask so what the F is the problem," shares another user. "You made a stink about it after drinking and they threw you off the plane. Good for them."

Production for Season 5 Part B of Yellowstone is expected to begin this spring. The show will resume in November.

