Cole Hauser’s Mother, Cass Warner, Has Died: ‘We Will Meet Again’

Cole Hauser's mother, Cass Sperling Warner, has died at the age of 76.

The Yellowstone actor did not reveal any details surrounding his mother's passing, but he did share the news on social media with some loving words about the woman who raised him.

“It is with a heavy heart that my mother Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76,” Hauser writes in the caption. “Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many."

"I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth," he continues. "We will meet again. Bye for now.”

Hauser chose a special photo of his mom to include in the post: The picturesque snap shows he and Warner on horseback, smiling for the camera on the set of Yellowstone. The white barns with the iconic "Y" logo on them can be seen in the background. The actor originally shared the photo in Sept. 2022.

Who Is Cole Hauser's Mom?

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, comes from a Hollywood bloodline rich in cinematic history. Warner is the granddaughter of the co-founder of Warner Bros. studios, Harry Warner, and the daughter of Milton Sperling, a writer and producer.

A third-generation filmmaker, Warner was exposed to the movie-making business as a young child. She spent her childhood on the Warner Bros. studio lot and eventually studied acting and screenwriting before starting her own production company, Warner Sisters.

She won numerous awards for her work behind the camera. Warner also wrote a book about her family's history in the business called the Brothers Warner.

Will Cole Hauser Return to Yellowstone?

Hauser is expected to reprise his role of Rip Wheeler when Yellowstone returns this fall. The second part of Season 5 is supposed to begin filming this spring, with a broadcast window slated for November 2024.