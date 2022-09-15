Cole Hauser plays a rough-and-tumble character who's orphaned on Yellowstone, but in real life, he loves his momma. The actor, who plays Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the hit TV drama, turned to social media to share a sweet picture of himself with his mom on the set of the show.

The actor posted a picture to his Instagram feed on Sept. 9, showing him and his mother, Cass Warner, on horseback side-by-side in front of the spectacular Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana, which doubles as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on the Paramount Network's modern-day Western series. The familiar barns and bunkhouses appear in the distance, and Hauser and his mom both smile into the camera as he places his arm around her gently.

"Momma, I’m so happy to have this time with you. Let’s keep riding in life. Love ya!" Hauser writes to accompany the sweet picture.

Though his character has a hardscrabble backstory, Hauser's real-life family is actually a multi-generational Hollywood dynasty. Cass Warner founded the film production company Warner Sisters, and Hauser's father is actor Wings Hauser, whose long list of television credits spans decades and includes The Young & the Restless, Magnum, P.I., The A-Team, Murder, She Wrote, Roseanne, Walker, Texas Ranger, JAG, House, Bones, Criminal Minds and more, as well as an extensive film resume.

His paternal grandfather was Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dwight Hauser, and his maternal grandfather was Hollywood screenwriter and producer Milton Sperling. Hauser's maternal great-grandfather was Harry Warner, one of the founding partners of Warner Bros., which has grown into one of the all-time largest media companies in the entertainment business.

Hauser's character of Rip Wheeler has become a fan favorite over the first four seasons of Yellowstone, which has built into the most-watched drama on cable television since it debuted in 2018. The show's upcoming Season 5 promises to ratchet up on the action, drama and violence that have become the show's trademarks.

Season 5 of Yellowstone began shooting in Montana in mid-May, and it's set to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes airing in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

