Taylor Sheridan's move to NBCUniversal comes with real consequences for fans of his many Paramount+ TV shows.

Fortunately, nothing is changing immediately.

Since 2018, Taylor Sheridan has created shows such as Yellowstone, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and Landman for Paramount+.

Nearly every one has been a ratings juggernaut and several—Yellowstone and Tulsa King—have spawned spinoffs.

Puck was first to share he's taking his talents to NBCU, which includes the Peacock streaming network.

Why Did Taylor Sheridan Leave Paramount+?

The terms of Sheridan's new deal with NBCU are not known. However, several outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, report he may be clashing with new Paramount owner David Ellison after years of being given a green light and open checkbook to make whatever he wanted under CEO Chris McCarthy.

If NBC offered Sheridan more money and control, then the decision would be simple. It's also worth noting his new deal comes with two different arms: film and TV.

Taylor Sheridan's Deal With NBCUniversal, Explained

Deadline reports Sheridan and his collaborator David Glasser of 101 Studios are both headed to NBCU for a film deal that begins in 2026.

The television arm of the contract won't begin until 2029, however, because Sheridan is under contract with Paramount through 2028. This means any new TV show he creates will air on Paramount for the next three years. Several, such as The Madison, Dutton Ranch (working title) and another Yellowstone prequel, are already believed to be in development.

What This Means for Current Taylor Sheridan Shows in the Paramount Family

Paramount will continue to own the rights to all existing Taylor Sheridan shows, and any created through 2028, in perpetuity. In plain English, this means that the shows could all go on without Sheridan past that year if someone else steps in to write/direct/produce.

READ MORE: Everything We Know About The Madison

Given the ratings history of these shows, it seems likely, but it may not matter considering how far out we're talking. Here's where each of these shows would be if they continued into 2029:

Tulsa King Season 7

Mayor of Kingstown Season 8

Lioness Season 6

Landman Season 6

Yellowstone lasted just five seasons and it's not impossible to imagine other shows fading away after a similar number of seasons due to the age of the cast and limited plot lines—especially if the creator is disinterested.

Still, other concepts could prove timeless. Sheridan projects like The Road on CBS and Y:Marshals on CBS work as models of shows that have lasted more than a decade. Both shows are in their infancy, and it's not clear if either are worth worrying about.

