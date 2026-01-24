It didn't take long for Jelly Roll to get lost in his feelings on this season of the newly rebooted Star Search.

What Made Jelly Roll Cry on Star Search?

The country singer is serving as a judge on the reality competition series featuring singers, magicians, comedians and more.

Jelly Roll has a tendency to feel things deeply, so when Bear Bailey stepped on stage and started singing "Hard Fought Hallelujah," we knew to keep our eye on him.

The song is a Brandon Lake hit that Jelly Roll is featured on, and he's talked about how much the song means to him in the past.

During Bailey's performance, you can see the "Heart of Stone" singer on his feet singing along with conviction.

Following Bailey's delivery, the judges gave their input, but when the cameras turned to Jelly Roll, you could see the emotions welling up inside of him. That's when he started talking about his purpose being on the show.

He recounted the conversation he had with God prior to the show and how he feels that he is on a mission to spread the gospel while on the show.

Feeling like he missed his chance to do that on the first night, he was certainly prepared for it on the second.

"Night One was great, but I didn't get to live in my purpose yet, God. You called me here to talk about You," he recounts through tears before composing himself.

"What I just seen was a room full of people that might not have ever felt it before, but that is called the Holy Spirit of God," he says.

That's when Jelly Roll began doing what Jelly Roll does best. He broke into a monologue of preaching and encouragement for the man standing in front of him.

"He doesn't care anything about your past. He doesn't care what you've been through. He doesn't care about your drug addiction," he says to him.

"He is your Father. He is here to father you, to show you how to be a father to those kids. He is here to pour life into you. He hung so you could stand here and sing His name on the biggest streaming service in the world," he adds.

It was an emotional moment for Bailey, who — much like Jelly Roll — is very open on social media about his struggles in life and how everything changed when he met Jesus.

At one point he turns and buries his face into Anthony Anderson's shoulder as he consoles him.

Jelly Roll is not afraid to share his faith with the world, and he's not alone!

