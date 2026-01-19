The new Star Search is almost here! The Netflix reboot is cooking up a unique way for fans to interact with the show and vote for their favorites.

How Can I Vote on Netflix's Star Search?

When the 2026 version of the reality talent competition hits the streamer on Jan. 20, fans will be able to show their support for their favorite acts with their remote. According to Netflix, each episode will feature real-time voting, which is a brand new feature.

Host Anthony Anderson breaks it all down in an instructional video, calling it "mama-proof." The video shows him teaching his mother how to vote while she relaxes in a recliner.

In order to vote, fans will have to watch the show live on Netflix. Episodes air every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9PM ET. When prompted on the screen, viewers will be able to select from one to five stars during a performance. Users can use their remote to select their stars or tap the screen if watching on the Netflix app.

Judge Jelly: Jelly Roll Tapped to Judge New 'Star Search' Reboot

You can vote one time per Netflix profile per performance and only during the designated prompt times.

When Will the Votes Be Revealed on Star Search?

This real-time voting will allow the show to reveal the results of the episode before the episode ends. There's no waiting for next week, which is uncommon for most reality competition series.

The votes will be used for a live finale in which viewers will help determine the winner.

What Is Different About the New Star Search?

In addition to a new, digital way to vote for your favorite performers, the show will feature more categories of talent. The original version of the show featured singers, comedians and models.

The 2026 edition will feature musicians, dancers, singers, magicians and comedians among others.

Read More: Country Singers You Forgot Were on 'Star Search'

Not only will the competitors get the chance to show off their gifts to a national audience, they will also have to wow the judges panel featuring Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen.

Star Search premieres Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 9PM ET on Netflix.

Maybe the next big name in country music is set to take the stage!