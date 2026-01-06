When Netflix rolls out their new version of Star Search, we'll see a familiar face at the judges table — Jelly Roll!

The country singer has been announced as one of the judges for the rebooted edition of the beloved talent competition series.

Who Are the Judges on Star Search?

In addition to Jelly Roll, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and television personality Chrissy Teigen will also be seated at the judges table. Actor Anthony Anderson rounds out the show's cast as he is set to host the reboot.

What Is Star Search?

Back before American Idol produced talent like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, the nation would tune in to watch various talented people compete for stardom.

The show was more than just a singing competition. Oh, there were singers, including Britney Spears, Usher, Beyonce and Christina Aguilera. However, there were other talents such as comedians Adam Sandler and Conan O'Brien.

Stars in the Making: Country Singers Who Got Their Start on Star Search

Star Search was a chance for singers, comedians and even models to get noticed and hopefully become a household name one day.

"The show that launched the greatest stars of our time is back," Anderson says in a trailer for the new edition.

Jelly Roll and Reality Singing Shows Have a History

Although Jelly Roll never competed on a reality singing competition series, he is familiar with how they work behind the scenes. The country singer was a guest mentor on American Idol for Season 22.

He was such a hit with the contestants and fans alike, the show made him the first-ever Artist in Residence for Season 23. The "Heart of Stone" singer mentored Idol hopefuls for several weeks on their journey throughout the show.

How to Watch the New Star Search

The reboot of Star Search will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Tuesday, Jan. 20. Who knows if the next big name in country music will be on this season?