From inside the walls of a prison to inside the walls of the Vatican City, Jelly Roll's story of redemption has been nothing short of inspiring.

Recently, he delivered a powerful performance of his ballad “Hard Fought Hallelujah” at the Vatican, the heart of the Roman Catholic Church. His appearance was part of a larger event called Grace for the World, a celebration held during the Catholic Jubilee Holy Year, which commemorates the incarnation of Jesus Christ.

Jelly Roll poured his heart into his performance, singing in front of a choir for a crowd estimated at 70,000–80,000 people.

The country singer also had a surprise up his sleeve: just when everyone thought the performance was coming to an end, Jennifer Hudson joined him on stage to close it out.

Jelly Roll’s collaborator on the worship song, Brandon Lake, showed his support in the comments, writing that this is exactly what the world needs.

“Crushed it!” he wrote. “This is what our world needs right now more than ever. Thanks for leading us, Jelly!”

Jelly Roll Meets the Pope

During the day's festivities, Jelly Roll was also able to meet Pope Leo XIV. He shared the moment on social media with a photo. In it, Jelly Roll shakes the Pope's hand as the two smile at one another.

"From rock bottom to holy ground," he writes in the caption before quoting Matthew 18:20, "'For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them."

Jelly Roll's First Time Overseas

What makes Jelly Roll’s Vatican moment even more remarkable is that he was granted entry into Italy. Because of his criminal past, the country star has previously been unable to travel internationally — let alone perform abroad.

That changed when he got the green light to perform in London. Since then he has been granted access to several countries while he opened for Post Malone on his Big A-- World Tour.