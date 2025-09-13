Jelly Roll turned to social media to share that he had met the Pope, celebrating how far he's come from his early days in prison.

The rapper turned country singer turned to Instagram to share a photo of himself shaking hands with Pope Leo XIV.

The picture depicts him beaming with joy as he shakes hands with the Pope:

"From rock bottom to holy ground," the singer writes, adding, “For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.”

Get our free mobile app

What Is Jelly Roll's Criminal Past?

Jelly Roll has been very open about his past, which includes drugs, violence and long stints in prison.

However, he has worked very hard to turn his life around in the years since then.

Not only that, but Jelly Roll — whose real legal name is Jason DeFord — also works extensively with at-risk and incarcerated youth, trying to steer them away from some of the bad choices he made when he was their age that led him down a dark path.

Jelly Roll has become a force in country music over the past several years, beginning with the release of his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, in 2023.

That album scored hits including "Need a Favor," "Save Me" and "Halfway to Hell."

The singer followed it up with 2024's Beautifully Broken, which scored him additional hits with "I Am Not Okay," "Liar" and "Heart of Stone."

Jelly Roll has also ascended to arena headliner status over the last few years, and he even managed to overcome his criminal past to such a degree that he was able to get permission to tour overseas in 2025.

Jelly Roll: 27 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 27 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes