Miley Cyrus is mourning with the rest of the world after the loss of her godmother Dolly Parton.

News of Dolly Parton's death broke on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

The country music legend was battling health issues in the month leading up to her passing.

Dolly Parton was 80 years old

Miley Cyrus Remembers Dolly Parton on Social Media

Tributes to the country music veteran have been flooding social media from all corners of the earth. Members of the country music family have been joined by those from rock'n' roll, hip-hop and pop culture pouring out their love for Parton.

Among the tributes is one from Cyrus who referred to her as "Aunt Dolly."

"The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share," she types alongside a black-and-white photo of Parton. "Our most sacred moments were private, and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts."

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong," she continues. "I have an angel by my side. I always have."

The pop singer offered a little insight into her last interaction with Parton saying, "Our last conversation was about music and metamorphosis."

How Did Dolly Parton Become Miley Cyrus' Godmother?

Cyrus and Parton shared a close bond, and it all started with Cyrus' father, Billy Ray. He became close with Parton while touring with her in the early 1990s.

"We just got to be good friends because he's a Kentucky boy, I'm from Tennessee," Parton told The Howard Stern Show in 2024. "And he said, 'We're having a girl, and you've got to be her godmother!' And I said, 'Well, I'd be honored.'"

How Did Dolly Parton Die?

New broke about Parton passing on Tuesday (Aug. 25). Earlier this year, the country hitmaker said she was dealing with some health issues after missing an appearance at Dollywood.

At the time, she spoke of dizziness and dehydration, noting that doctors had told her not to travel.

Her team has since revealed that she had a brief battle with cancer before she died. She passed at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville surrounded by loved ones.