Dolly Parton's death leaves behind one very big question for the millions of people who know her name: What happens to Dollywood now?

The country music icon died Tuesday (Aug. 25) surrounded by loved ones. She was 80.

The Tennessee theme park has been part of Parton's legacy for decades, and the people who run it have now addressed what comes next.

What Happens to Dollywood Now?

Dollywood will remain open following Parton's death, according to a statement from the theme park.

Read More: The Song Dolly Parton Wanted Played at Her Funeral Will Break Your Heart

"In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle — 'the show must go on,'" the official Dollywood account shared Tuesday (Aug. 25).

The park also said Parton's vision for Dollywood was always bigger than an attraction.

"Dolly's heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness — a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams," the statement read.

Dollywood Will Carry Dolly Parton's Legacy Forward

Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton reflected on Parton's influence and said the park is committed to continuing what she built.

Dolly's heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward. Her legacy will continue to shine in every melody sung, every smile shared, and every dream kindled within these gates.

The park also pointed to Parton's remarkable work ethic as part of the legacy she leaves behind.

"Dolly's enduring legacy extends beyond her music and generosity to her remarkable work ethic — an inspiration to people everywhere," the statement read.

Melissa Sue Gerrits, Getty Images Melissa Sue Gerrits, Getty Images

Dollywood encouraged those looking to honor Parton to consider making a donation to her Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton's Connection to Dollywood

Parton's relationship with Dollywood was deeply personal. The park became one of the most visible extensions of her vision, combining her love of the Smoky Mountains, music, family and entertainment.

Read More: Country Music Pays Tribute to Late Dolly Parton

Now, Dollywood says it will continue in that spirit. "Together, we honor her by carrying forward her message of love, perseverance, and hope," the park said.

Parton died Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer. Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in a heartfelt video shared on social media.