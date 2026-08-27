Dolly Parton said her tattoos weren't meant to make a statement, but those who've seen them say they were indeed a statement.

A pair of actress-comedians revealed the tattoos were bountiful and beautiful. The singer said she got inked for a very specific and uncommon reason: to cover scars!

Parton's tattoos and all of the rumors associated with them are the focus of this episode of The Secret History of Country Music.

Where were they, how many were there and why did she hide them?

If you came here hoping to confirm the "9 to 5" hitmaker had sleeves a la Brantley Gilbert, Michael Ray or Brett Young you might be disappointed, but if you had heard she has ink across her chest? Yeah, there's proof of that.

READ MORE: Chris Stapleton Tributes Dolly Parton With All-Time Classic

Jay Leno was the among the first to tug on Parton's fabric and reveal a hidden tattoo, but after that she spoke about her ink history in several interviews, giving a satisfying and definitive explanation to Larry King after a British comedian published a memoir that spilled the secret.

As it turns out, you can't trust people who talk for a living with anything private.

Good thing these days a few tattoos are normal — almost expected!

The Secret History of Country Music takes Taste of Country fans deeper inside the stories of country music's biggest hits, moments and figures.

Be sure to subscribe to Taste of Country's YouTube channel so you never miss a new episode.

See More Country Stars Covered In Tattoos:

Kane Brown Explains His Massive Batman Tattoo