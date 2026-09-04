Alan Jackson’s Final Show Is Now the Highest-Grossing Concert in History

Alan Jackson's final concert was already an unforgettable night for country music, but the numbers are now making it a piece of music history.

Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale took over Nashville's Nissan Stadium on June 27, bringing together some of the biggest names in country music for the legendary singer's final show.

Now, according to a new report, that farewell has officially broken a massive concert record.

Alan Jackson's Final Show Made History

According to Touring Data, a leading concert tracker on X (formerly Twitter), Jackson's final Nashville show grossed $34.729 million.

Read More: 9 Unforgettable Moments From Alan Jackson's Last Show

That makes it the highest-grossing single concert in history, according to the report.

It's also reportedly the first single-show concert ever to gross more than $30 million.

Multi-night concert runs can generate larger totals, including shows from artists such as Coldplay, Beyoncé and Harry Styles.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

However, those figures come from multiple performances at the same venue.

Jackson's record reportedly came from one night.

Alan Jackson Went Out With a Country Music All-Star Cast

The June 27 concert brought a massive lineup of country stars to Nissan Stadium to celebrate Jackson's career.

Read More: Watch Alan Jackson Celebrate His Family During His Final Show

Eric Church, George Strait, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack were among the artists who joined Jackson for the farewell.

Jackson used his final show to revisit some of the songs that helped define his career.

He performed "Chattahoochee," "Drive (For Daddy Gene)," "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" and "Remember When," along with more than 20 other songs from his catalog.

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It was a fittingly enormous sendoff for a country superstar — and now, the farewell has an equally enormous number attached to it.