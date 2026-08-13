Randy Travis admits he and Alan Jackson were a lot of things, but friends?

It's hard to argue otherwise.

The two country icons spent a lot of time together in the 1980s and 1990s. Both were enjoying hard-fought success with a career trajectory pointing toward the Hall of Fame. Typically, that means you only get to see your friends at festivals and awards shows.

"Their personalities are so different," Randy Travis' wife Mary tells Taste of Country as the singer nods in agreement.

Still, circumstance brought them together over and over again, and that made a difference.

"Alan is very, very quiet and Randy is — I would call him an extrovert," she remembers.

This conversation took place as the Randy Travis Room was being revealed at the Nashville Palace. Last month, the singer's team announced a new Randy Travis album is coming soon.

Early in his career, Jackson opened for Travis and that meant a lot of time on the road together. They'd later sit down to write at least one great country song, "Better Class of Losers."

Nowadays as both have their own physical health battles, there isn't much opportunity to catch up.

"Man they had a run and there was so much mutual respect between Randy and Alan. Those things don’t ever go away," Mary says, on behalf of an agreeing Travis. "Those are special moments and special times that you can’t replace."

Want some evidence? How about this picture of Travis taking the stage with a guitar autographed by a few country stars he revered: Merle Haggard, Ricky Van Shelton and Alan Jackson.

Deni McIntyre, Getty Images Deni McIntyre, Getty Images

The two men are actually the same age but only Travis remains active in the genre. He tours in support of his music, with singer James Dupré taking lead.

Jackson played his final concert earlier this summer after announcing an end to his touring career due to Charcot Marie Tooth Disease.

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