Alan Jackson scored one of the biggest hits of his career with a song that surprised even him with its success.

Who Wrote Alan Jackson's "Chattahoochee"?

Jackson was still in the early stages of his career when he and songwriter Jim McBride wrote "Chattahoochee," which Jackson released as the third single from his A Lot About Livin' (And a Little 'Bout Love) album in 1993.

What Inspired Alan Jackson's "Chattahoochee"?

The song came about from a random line McBride suggested.

"Jim McBride and I were trying to write an uptempo song and Jim came in with the line 'Way down yonder on the Chattahoochee,'" Jackson recalls in the liner notes to 1995's The Greatest Hits Collection.

"It kind of went from there. It's a song about having fun, growing up and coming of age in a small town — which really applies to anyone across the country, not just by the Chattahoochee. We never thought it would be as big as it's become."

The song is a fun track from which the album drew its title: "Way down yonder on the Chattahoochee / Never knew how much that muddy water meant to me / But I learned how to swim and I learned who I was / A lot about livin' and a little 'bout love."

Did Alan Jackson Win Any Awards for "Chattahoochee"?

The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on July 17, 1993, and spent four weeks there. It also topped Billboard's US Country Songs year-end chart, and went on to win CMA Awards for Single, Song and Music Video of the Year.

