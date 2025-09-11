Poll: What’s the Best 9/11-Inspired Country Song?

No one will ever forget the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the weeks and months following the hijacking of four American passenger jets, artists including Alan Jackson, Darryl Worley and Toby Keith penned songs that still endure at radio today.

What is your favorite Sept. 11-inspired country song?

Keith has two entries in this poll, with "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and "American Soldier."

The latter was written for his 2003 Shock'n Y'all album, but still resonated with fans hurting from the attacks. Jackson's "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" is a longtime fan favorite that makes sure we take time to remember the victims.

Worley's "Have You Forgotten?" became an instant hit in 2003, and Aaron Tippin recorded "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly" the weekend after the attack and had it to radio by Monday morning.

If there is another patriotic hit you prefer, tell us which one, and why, in the comments section below.