Alan Jackson's final concert is coming to NBC this fall and now we know when. The singer's team just announced all the details around the broadcast.

Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road — the Finale happened on Saturday (June 27) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, George Strait and Lainey Wilson were among the superstars who showed up to sing a song for him.

The singer is retiring from the road after being diagnosed with Charcot Marie Tooth Disease.

A live album called The Last Show: One More for the Road - The Finale (Live from Nashville) will be released a few days before the broadcast.

Related: 9 Unforgettable Moments From Alan Jackson's Final Show

How To Watch Alan Jackson's Final Concert?

Alan Jackson: The Last Show will air on NBC on Dec. 8 at 8PM ET. The two-hour broadcast will also stream on Peacock the next day. Fans can expect the majority of the nearly 40 songs performed in Nashville last summer.

In addition to Jackson's 23-song set, 17 country hitmakers took the stage to sing lesser known songs, or songs Jackson just didn't have time for. That list includes Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

What's Wrong With Alan Jackson?

Alan Jackson retired in 2025 but scheduled one final show for Nashville's Nissan Stadium. This concert came five years after he revealed his CMT Disease diagnosis.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease causes muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, making walking challenging. It also causes nerve damage, primarily in the arms and legs.

Upon announcing his diagnosis, Jackson (age 68) let fans know his time as a live entertainer was short. Over the next four years he toured but also canceled several shows for health reasons. His presence on stage was not dramatically different but fans noted he moved slower and often leaned against a rest designed for just this purpose.

John Shearer, Getty Images John Shearer, Getty Images

Alan Jackson's Final Show Set List:

This is a list of songs Jackson performed last June in Nashville. The NBC broadcast promises a portion of this list, but specifically lists more than a dozen guest appearances.

Country Music Tribute To Alan Jackson:

1. Brian Wright, "Dixie Highway"

2. Carlisle Wright, "Burnin' the Honky Tonks Down"

3. Adam Wright, "So You Don't Have To Love Me Anymore"

4. Jake Owen - "I Don't Need the Booze"

5. Little Big Town, "It Must Be Love"

6. Riley Green, "Little Man"

7. Lee Ann Womack, "Between the Devil and Me"

8. Jon Pardi, "She's Got the Rhythm"

9. Miranda Lambert, "Dallas"

10. Cody Johnson, "Job Description"

11. Luke Bryan, "Love's Got a Hold On You"

12. Thomas Rhett, "Small Town Southern Man"

13. Eric Church, "Someday"

14. Carrie Underwood, "Everything I Love"

15. Luke Combs, "Hard Hat and a Hammer"

16. Lainey Wilson, "Tall, Tall Trees"

17. All Guest Artists, "Pop a Top"

Alan Jackson's Set List:

1. "Gone Country"

2. "I Don’t Even Know Your Name"

3. "Livin' On Love"

4. "Summertime Blues"

5. "Midnight in Montgomery"

6. "The Blues Man"

7. "Who’s Cheatin' Who"

8. "Here In the Real World"

9. "Wanted"

10. "I’d Love You All Over Again"

11. "Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow"

12. "The Older I Get"

13. "Designated Drinker" (With George Strait)

14. "Murder on Music Row" (With George Strait)

15. "Little Bitty"

16. "Country Boy"

17. "Good Time"

18. "Drive" (For Daddy Gene)

19. "Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)"

20. "Don’t Rock The Jukebox"

21. "Remember When"

22. "It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere"

23. "Chattahoochee"

Encore

24. "Mercury Blues"

25. "Where I Come From"