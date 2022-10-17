Album after album, Alan Jackson stays true to who he's always been: country. It's been all country, all the time since the singer released "Blue Blooded Woman" back in 1989. Jackson has since played for fans all over the world, released more than 15 studio albums and won countless (really, we tried) awards. He's a one-of-a-kind artist ... and he isn't done yet.

Jackson and his team went way back in the archives to find photos of the singer from many, many years ago. They are truly rare and find the country icon among famous friends like George Jones, George Strait, Little Jimmy Dickens, Buck Owens, Zac Brown and Dierks Bentley. There are also photos of Jackson doing what he does best: performing great country music.

Whether you're a diehard Alan Jackson fan or just appreciate traditional tunes, scroll through to see the pictures that span the singer's career.

See Alan Jackson Through the Years: Country as All Get Out!

Think You're AJ's Biggest Fan? Find Out