Album after album, Alan Jackson stays true to what he's always been: country.

When Did Alan Jackson Launch His Career?

It's been all country, all the time since the singer released "Blue Blooded Woman" back in 1989.

Jackson has since played for fans all over the world, released more than 15 studio albums and won countless (really, we tried) awards. He's a one-of-a-kind artist, and his iconic career has earned him a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Jackson and his team went way back in the archives to find photos of the singer from many, many years ago.

They are truly rare and find the country icon among famous friends like George Jones, George Strait, Little Jimmy Dickens, Buck Owens, Zac Brown and Dierks Bentley.

There are also photos of Jackson doing what he does best: performing great country music.

Did Alan Jackson Retire?

Yes.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has been dealing with a chronic health issue for more than ten years, and it's getting worse.

READ MORE: The 3 Most Unusual Items on Display at Alan Jackson's Museum in Nashville

Jackson revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for a decade at that time. It causes nerve damage, primarily in the arms and legs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease causes muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, making walking challenging.

Jackson's three daughters are all now adults, and he and his wife, Denise, have two grandchildren, which also impacted his decision to retire from the road.

“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he said. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

When Was Alan Jackson's Final Concert?

The final full-length concert performance of Jackson's career took place on June 27, 2026, at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Billed as Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale, the show put a bow on Jackson's music career.

READ MORE: Alan Jackson's Nashville Finale Show - Everything We Know

Who Performed at Alan Jackson's Farewell Concert?

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lee Ann Womack and more were on hand to honor the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Will Alan Jackon's Final Concert Be Televised?

Yes, eventually.

Jackson's final concert is set to air on NBC and then stream on Peacock.

The premiere date has yet to be announced.

Is Alan Jackson Dying?

No.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is not fatal, and it will not cut Jackson's life short.

However, there is no known cure for the inherited illness.

Jackson's grandmother, father and one of his sisters all lived with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Will Alan Jackson Release More New Music?

Jackson said he was optimistic about releasing more new music in an interview with his daughter, Maddie, on her In-Joy Life podcast in 2023.

"Well, yes. I would hope so," he told her (quote via People).

"I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then. I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

Whether you're a diehard Alan Jackson fan or just appreciate traditional tunes, scroll through the pictures below that span the singer's entire epic career.

See Alan Jackson Pictures, Through the Years Alan Jackson has always been a handsome man and we have the pictures to prove it. See nearly 25 pictures of the singe from the start of his career to today.

26 Pictures of Alan Jackson Young Alan Jackson is a country music institution. The legend has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, and he's had a whopping sixty-six songs appear on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. He's had 35 No. 1 songs!

Let's hop in the DeLorean to go back in time with 26 pictures of Alan Jackson young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

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See Alan Jackson Through the Years: Country as All Get Out!