Devarje "DJ" Daniel won the Young Patriot Award at the Patriot Awards ceremony last Thursday (Nov. 6), and if you've been following his story, you know that the way he accepted his trophy was completely on brand.

Over the past couple of years, the 13-year-old boy — who's been battling brain and spinal cancer since 2018 — has made headlines as a record-setting honorary police officer, honorary Secret Service agent and passionate advocate for pediatric cancer causes.

He's even rubbed elbows with some big country stars, including Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean, in the process.

Watch DJ Daniel Win the Young Patriot Award at the 2025 Patriot Awards

The Young Patriot Award is given out to young individuals who exemplify "patriotism, courage and dedication," according to Fox Nation.

Onstage at the Patriot Awards, Daniel cracked his signature dry jokes and raised his hands in the shape of a heart as the crowd chanted his name.

It was an emotional moment for many in the crowd, as a highlights reel showed powerful moments from Daniel's story. In those clips, he recounted the 13 brain surgeries he's gone through, saying "You never know when God's gonna call me home. I'm just gonna keep on going until my gas tank runs out."

In another clip, the young boy's father describes how a chance meeting with three police officers while sheltering during Hurricane Harvey inspired his son to dream of a career in law enforcement. At the time, doctors had given him only five months to live.

Those same three police officers surprised Daniel onstage while he was accepting his award, in a powerful full-circle moment.

DJ Daniel Hilariously "Handcuffs" Sean Hannity Onstage

At the end of the award presentation, Fox News broadcaster Sean Hannity walked out. It seemed that Daniel had one last joke to share.

"I'm gonna have to pull out my Secret Service badge, because it looks like you're getting arrested today," Daniel said, before accusing Hannity of "sneaking some 'caine in here."

The crowd cracked up as Hannity turned around and put his hands behind his back, before Daniel pretended to cuff him.

Who is DJ Daniel?

A Texas native who wants to be a police officer when he grows up, Daniel was honorarily sworn in by over 1,300 different agencies across the U.S. by May of 2025.

In early March, he was sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent by U.S. president Trump's administration.

Daniel was first diagnosed with brain cancer at six years old. At the time, he was given just months to live. But the young boy beat the odds, undergoing 13 surgeries in the years after his diagnosis.

He's still fighting his disease. Earlier this year, his father Theodis told Fox 7 that doctors had found three new tumors in Daniel's brain.

How Did DJ Daniel Get to Know Jason Aldean?

Back in June, Daniel put out a call on TikTok, hoping to get Aldean's attention. He wanted the superstar to sign on for a country concert he was planning to raise money for kids with cancer.

Not long after, Aldean responded after fellow country star Darius Rucker relayed Daniel's message. He promised to bring Daniel out to a show and talk more about Daniel's idea to set up a benefit for pediatric cancer patients.

Aldean and his wife Brittany were at last week's Patriot Awards, too. They helped present the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.