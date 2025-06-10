Jason Aldean Answers a Young Fan With Cancer’s Call + Brings Two Superstar Buddies

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy named Devarje "DJ" Daniel put out a call to Jason Aldean, asking the country star to help him put together a benefit show for pediatric cancer patients.

"Hey, does anybody know Jason Aldean?" DJ — who is currently battling brain and spinal cancer — said in a clip posted to TikTok. "'Cause we're trying to do a country show down here to raise money for kids with cancer."

Turns out, somebody did know Aldean, and now, the singer's on board to help DJ achieve his goal.

Aldean posted a response video to DJ, with a cameo from his friend, fellow country star Darius Rucker. Rucker opens the clip, saying, "Guess, what, I heard ya. I know Jason Aldean."

He then points off to one side, and the camera pans over to Aldean himself.

"Got your message," the singer tells DJ. "We'll get you out to a show. Let's talk more about doing a show, or doing something to help the kids, like you were talking about. We'll be in touch, my man."

It looks like DJ might have even gotten three country superstars for the price of one. Jelly Roll also weighed in in the comments section, writing, "This is awesome — hey Aldean count me in."

DJ has made headlines several times over the past months. A Texas native who wants to be a police officer when he grows up, he was sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent by president Donald Trump's administration in early March.

Of course, Aldean counts Trump as a friend, and he played the president's inaugural Liberty Ball in January.

Though DJ has seen some dreams come true in recent months, he has also experienced health setbacks. The young boy was first diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in 2018, when he was six years old.

People reports that at the time, he was given just five months to live. But DJ beat the odds, undergoing more than 13 brain surgeries over the years since his diagnosis.

As of this May, he has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement agent by more than 1300 agencies. During one swearing-in ceremony in Texas on May 17, DJ's father Theodis Daniel told FOX 7 that his son now has three new tumors.

"It's rough," Theodis relates. "There isn't a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You're hearing that your child has a nasty disease."

Aldean has a lengthy history of supporting cancer patients, including a longstanding presence as part of country radio's partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The singer also frequently performs and speaks in support of funding for breast cancer research.

Rucker is another star with a strong track record of supporting pediatric cancer patients. His annual "Darius & Friends" show, which benefits St. Jude, held its 16th iteration earlier this month. Not counting the most recent event, the concert has raised over $4.3 million for kids with cancer to date.