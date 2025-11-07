Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean took part in an emotional tribute at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Thursday night (Nov. 6), as they helped present the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Erika Kirk, widow of the late Turning Point USA founder.

The new award — which will now be a permanent part of the annual ceremony — honors individuals who champion the values Charlie Kirk built his life around: faith, family, and freedom of speech.

‘Charlie Always Said America Is Worth Fighting For’

Taking the stage in Brookville, New York, Erika delivered a moving speech reflecting on her husband’s legacy and what he stood for until his final day.

“Charlie would always tell myself and others that America is worth fighting for — and it is, always will be,” she said, receiving a standing ovation.

Charlie was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old and left behind Erika and their two young children.

Since his death, Erika has stepped in as CEO and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA — the conservative student movement Charlie founded at just 18.

A Message About Legacy — and Speaking Up

Flanked by Jason, Brittany, and Fox News host Jesse Watters, Erika turned her focus to the crowd with a challenge.

“This award is about legacy… my legacy, our children’s legacy, my husband’s legacy — but it’s also about your legacy,” she said. “Will you be proud of that when you get to heaven and stand before the Lord? Just think on that and pray on that.”

Erika continued: “Charlie understood something so deeply: Evil wins when good people stay silent. So for the rest of my life, I will make sure I don’t stay silent. I will keep speaking the truth — no matter the cost.”

The moment was one of several powerful tributes throughout the night, which also included awards for Young Patriot, Heroism, Salute to Service, and the T2T Stephen Siller Award.

Erika has since vowed to carry Charlie’s mission forward — urging others to use their voices and stand firm in their values.

One of his favorite sayings, Erika noted: “It’s not how I’m saying it that’s upsetting people. It’s the fact that I’m saying the truth.”