Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have been announced as the presenters of the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Patriot Awards ceremony this month.

According to Fox News, the Aldeans will present the first-ever trophy to Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

The Legacy Award, which will be presented annually going forward, recognizes individuals who "embody Kirk's enduring mission of faith, family and free speech."

Jason Aldean will perform as part of the ceremony. His set will include his controversial hit "Try That in a Small Town," as well as his newly-released "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

Fox News broadcaster Sean Hannity will host the ceremony, which will include a number of other surprise speakers and guests. A list of other honors will be handed out during the evening, including trophies for the Young Patriot Award, the Salute to Service Award, the Heroism Award and the Patriot of the Year Award.

The Patriot Awards will take place on Thursday (Nov. 6) at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, N.Y. at 8PM. The event will stream live on Fox Nation, and an encore presentation will air on Fox News Channel (FNC) at a later date.

Tickets to attend the event live are also available to the public. Prices start at $392.55 per seat.

How Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Kirk was fatally shot at a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was there as part of his American Comeback Tour. He was 31 years old.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, turned himself in following a 33-hour manhunt.

Robinson remains in custody without bail and faces multiple charges, including capital murder. Prosecutors have stated that the death penalty is on the table if he is convicted.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was a conservative commentator and the founder of Turning Point USA. He was also a husband and father to two young children.

How Is Erika Kirk Carrying On Charlie Kirk's Legacy?

Following Kirk's murder, his widow Erika Kirk was named CEO of Turning Point USA.

According to CNN, the organization said that Kirk had previously made it clear that "this is what he wanted in the event of his death."

Erika has vowed to continue her husband's mission, as well as the American Comeback Tour Kirk was in the midst of at the time of his death.

How Are Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Connected to Charlie Kirk?

The Aldeans are two of country music's most politically outspoken figures, and they frequently share their support for conservative ideology and U.S. president Donald Trump.

Jason Aldean shared an emotional onstage tribute to Kirk at a show in the wake of his death, and both he and Brittany attended Kirk's memorial service.

They also shared a rare video of themselves singing together: The Aldeans sang a duet version of Luke Bryan's grief-focused "Drink a Beer" at their home, as a form of paying tribute to Kirk.