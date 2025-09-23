Brittany Aldean says that her experience at Charlie Kirk's memorial service over the weekend has altered how she'll live her life going forward.

"They keep saying, 'Live like Charlie,' so I'm going to try to really do that daily," she reflected in a social media recap after the event.

Brittany attended the Glendale, Ariz., event alongside her husband, Jason Aldean, and singer RaeLynn. All three are vocal supporters of the conservative political movement of which Kirk was a part, and they have shared their grief in the wake of his death on Sept. 10.

She expected to feel that grief as she attended Kirk's memorial service, but Brittany says the overall message she took away from the event was one of joy and faith.

"I expected to go in there and cry hysterically the whole time," Brittany said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

The event was "extremely sad," but Brittany said she also experienced a lot of positivity.

"That his legacy was so large, and he had a different purpose in life — it was just so good to hear people say that," she continued. "There was just a different plan that was greater for him, that God knew."

She also said that faith was at the forefront of the event.

"Everyone was worshipping," Brittany described. "There was just something different in the room."

"I knew he had impacted a ton of people, but this does just feel different, his death does," she noted. "Everyone said at the service: [It's] a revival. It's putting so many people in touch with their faith and making a difference in so many lives."

How Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University.

He was 31 years old.

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson and charged him with the killing.

Millions across the country and the world have joined online or in-person tributes and memorials for Kirk in the nearly two weeks since his death.

