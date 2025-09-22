A stadium crowd of about 90,000 attendees gathered to mourn Charlie Kirk at his memorial service in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday (Sept. 21).

Among the attendees was Brittany Aldean, who has shared on social media her grief following Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10.

Brittany didn’t reveal much about her trip to Glendale for Kirk’s funeral, but she did share a close-up photo showing the special way she chose to honor his memory: wearing a large cross around her neck.

The cross, adorned with yellow and turquoise gemstones, was fastened to her collar with what appeared to be a bolo tie.

“On the way to celebrate Charlie’s life,” she wrote alongside the image.

Brittany Aldean Charlie Kirk Memorial Brittany Aldean, Instagram loading...

One more image shows a view of the memorial, which took place at State Farm Stadium. A large U.S. flag hung from the rafters, and the event also featured a banner with a photo of Kirk and his wife Erika.

Brittany Aldean Brittany Aldean, Instagram loading...

It's not clear whether Jason Aldean went Kirk's memorial with Brittany, but it would make sense if he attended. Both members of the country star couple are proud supporters of the political movement that Kirk stood for, and both have shared their grief over Kirk's death.

What is the Significance of Brittany Aldean's Charlie Kirk Tribute?

Kirk’s Christian faith was a central part of his cultural and political identity.

The conservative commentator often emphasized religion in his public speaking engagements and debates, making Brittany Aldean’s cross necklace a fitting nod to the values he frequently championed.

After Kirk's death, as his body was escorted away from a funeral home, his widow Erika was photographed holding his cross out a car window as the motorcade passed by mourners.

Read More: 14 Powerful Pictures From Charlie Kirk's Memorial in Arizona

Per the New York Times, Kirk was wearing a pendant of St. Michael when he was fatally shot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University earlier this month. Erika, now says she wears that pendant — which is marked with his blood — in his memory.

"The medics had ripped it from his body while attempting to stop the bleeding," she said. "A trace of blood remained in the crevice of the cross."

How Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University.

He was 31 years old.

Read More: Who Were Charlie Kirk's Wife + Kids?

Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson and charged him with the killing.

Millions across the country and the world have joined online or in-person tributes and memorials for Kirk in the nearly-two weeks since his death.