Country singer Frank Ray says two of his family members were stopped by Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27), and one of them is still at a detention facility as of Wednesday (Dec. 10.)

"What should have been a simple travel day turned into a nightmare for our family," Ray wrote in a social media post explaining the situation.

"I had plans to show them around town, take them to the Opry for one of their incredible 100-year shows...just make memories as a family," he continues, but says that instead, the trip became a "traumatic event."

What Happened to Frank Ray's Family Members Who Were Stopped By ICE?

Ray says his brother-in-law and brother-in-law's 16-year-old son were en route to Nashville when they were stopped by TSA in El Paso.

Ray's brother-in-law is named Juan Nevarez, according to the Tennessean.

Nevarez was born in Mexico but has lived in the U.S. for two decades.

He presented his employment authorization card to the agent. That card is valid until 2030, the Tennessean reports, and Nevarez has a pending green card application and pays taxes.

But Ray says that the agent told Nevarez that his card no longer grants him legal status in the U.S.

"My nephew — an American and just a kid —waited for my dad at the airport in custody of some BP agents," Ray writes. "My brother-in-law was subsequently taken away to a facility under the custody of ICE. No warning. Just gone."

Ray's sister Alyssa was in Nashville already, awaiting her husband and son's arrival. They were planning to spend the holiday together in Music City.

Is Frank Ray's Brother-in-Law Still in ICE Custody?

Yes. In an update video post, Ray answered a question in the comments to confirm that Nevarez is being held at Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, New Mexico.

The Tennessean reports that he has been able to call his wife and do video calls, and that Alyssa has been to visit him.

"I have to remind him to be strong and not to give up," she says. "God has his plans and this is just something to keep our faith in God."

What Are Frank Ray's Views on ICE and Law Enforcement?

Ray, a former police officer, has always been a staunch supporter of law enforcement. He has written songs in support of police officers and other first responders, such as "Hard to Be a Hero" and "Cost of Wearing the Badge."

"I'm the guy who's always stood by law enforcement," he wrote in his post. "I still believe in the people who step into danger every day with good hearts."

But he also criticized what he calls a "broken immigration system," and condemned agencies' "predatory tactics to target hardworking families."

"When kids get caught in the middle, when holidays turn into trauma — that's not safety. That's not protection," he adds.

He also emphasized that his decision to speak out about his brother-in-law's story isn't doesn't mean he's espousing one political side or another. "It just makes me human," the singer says.

"This is happening to people from my culture all around the country," Ray continues. "And I know that we can do better. I can be a patriot and think this is wrong. Both can be true."

"You can love this country and still say, 'This isn't right.'"

Who is Frank Ray?

Frank Ray is a Mexican-American country singer who hails from New Mexico.

His debut single, "Country'd Look Good on You," peaked inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2021.