Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, are growing their family once again — and making history along the way.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday (Jan. 20), the second couple announced that Usha is pregnant with their fourth child, a baby boy due this summer.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the post read.

The announcement continued, “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

A Growing Family — and a Historic First

The Vances are already parents to three young children: Ewan (8), Vivek (5), and Mirabel (4).

Usha, 40, is now the first second lady in U.S. history to be pregnant while her spouse serves in office.

She’s also the youngest woman to hold the role since 1949, when Jane Hadley Barkley — wife of Vice President Alben Barkley — assumed the role at age 38.

Gratitude Behind the Scenes

Alongside the announcement, the couple expressed thanks for the support system around them.

“We are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” they wrote.

From Policy to Personal

JD, who has spoken openly about declining birth rates in America, once called the issue a “civilization crisis” and proposed policies to support married couples who raise families.

Now, the Vice President and his wife are preparing to welcome their fourth child — and writing a new chapter for the second family, both personal and historic.