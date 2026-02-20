At the end of an appearance on Fox & Friends, country singer Lee Greenwood mentioned his God Bless the USA Bible. Many watching were critical of the pitch, but they likely didn't visit the website he named to purchase this custom Bible.

At GodBlesstheUSA.com, you'll find several other items priced above the market in part because they use President Donald Trump's name, image and likeness.

A Presidential Edition of the Bible sells for $99, as do Bibles commemorating First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Then, there's the Donald J. Trump electric guitar for $1,500 and the President Donald J. Trump toy.

This squeeze toy finds the president sitting behind his desk at the Oval Office. He's wearing a suit, but the sleeves are torn off and his biceps are bulging.

GodBlesstheUSA.com GodBlesstheUSA.com loading...

The toy is on sale for $29.99, down from $45.47.

If you're a fan of the president's but not Greenwood's, don't worry. He is getting his share. In fact, we can tell you exactly how much President Trump makes from these Bibles.

What Is the God Bless the USA Bible?

The God Bless the USA Bible isn't new. In fact, the first version was published in 2021, after a small amount of controversy and confusion.

READ MORE: 13 Criminally Underrated Country Stars

Reporting by the Tennesseean and others notes that this Bible — inspired by Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song, “God Bless the U.S.A.” — was going to rely on the New International Version translation of the Bible, but publisher HarperCollins pulled out of the deal and a new publisher went with King James instead.

People were critical of the concept then, and even more so after the Associated Press revealed they were printed in China at $3 each. At the time (October of 2024) President Trump was critical of China’s trade practices.

Note the difference between the God Bless the USA Bible ($59) and the Presidential Edition ($99).

The latter carries the presidential seal, but both include the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, Pledge of Allegiance and handwritten chorus to Greenwood's song.

On Amazon, Bibles are available from $5 to $35 for a leather-bound edition.

How Much Does Donald Trump Make Off of God Bless the USA Bibles?

Heavy marketing (see the above advertisement) is likely one reason for the added cost of the Greenwood Bible, but the publisher is also paying licensing fees.

In 2025, NBC looked at the president's financial disclosures and spotted that he'd made $1.3 million from the Bible in 2024.

What's not clear is if Greenwood is also being paid a licensing fee or if he's owner of the God Bless the USA shop. A search for who owns the URL came up empty, but the 83-year-old's name and likeness are all over the website.

Officially, he's listed under "Friends and Partners" at the bottom of the page.