Country Legends Who Retired in 2024 &#8230; and More Who Came Back

Rick Diamond (2)/Larry Busacca, Getty Images

2024 saw country music fans saying goodbye to a few of their favorite country singers, as they retired from performing and bowed out of the spotlight. But while several beloved artists left the stage, more longtime fan favorites decided to extend their careers for at least one more year.

Among the country artists who announced final tours in 2024 were several Country Music Hall of Famers, an all-time legendary band and one artist who hadn't even reached the official age of retirement.

Age may have played a role in at least two singers' decision to retire, while others appeared to have simply tired of life on the road.

Sadly, illness played into several stars' retirement plans, and one of them died less than a year after leaving the road.

However — as is so often the case — most of the country artists who announced their intention to retire in 2024 actually didn't end up going through with it, choosing to announce new shows for 2025 instead.

Scroll through the pictures below to see which country stars retired in 2024, and which ones you still have time to catch live before they, too, walk away.

