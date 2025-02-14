Lee Greenwood Appointed to Kennedy Center Board as Trump Declared Chairman

Lee Greenwood has been appointed to the Board of Directors at the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., virtually at the same time that President Donald Trump announced that he had been "unanimously elected" Chairman of the Board on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Trump announced on Wednesday (Feb. 12) that he would be making changes to the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, beginning by firing its chairman, Deborah Rutter.

He followed that on Thursday by abruptly announcing via Truth Social that he had been installed as the new chairman.

Trump wrote in third person, "President Donald J. Trump was just unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The President stated, 'It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!'"

USA Today reports that Greenwood — whose most enduring country hit, "God Bless the U.S.A.," played a major role in Trump's winning presidential campaign — is one of the new board members Trump has named, alongside White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Second Lady Usha Vance, Trump senior adviser Dan Scavino and more.

Trump was elected Chairman by his hand-picked board after existing Kennedy Center Board members including Ben Folds, Shonda Rhimes and Renee Fleming resigned in protest after of his Kennedy Center takeover.