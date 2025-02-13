The 19 Oldest Singers in Country Music

Some of the oldest singers in country music are still hard at work entertaining their fans well past retirement age, but not all.

Quite a few of the greatest singers in country music are enjoying their later years far from the spotlight after bowing out.

The oldest singers in country music include all-time legends and icons who have decades of hits under their belt, as well as stars who've been gone from the stage for so many years that some fans might have to Google them to get a reminder of their biggest songs.

In the gallery below, you'll find Country Music Hall of Famers, as well as other stars who are probably going to be enshrined there one day.

You'll also find singers whose last true chart hits were many years ago, but we bet there's not one of them whose music you haven't heard — even if you might have originally listened to them on your parents' vinyl pressings!

It's not unusual for some of these country stars to keep working well into their later years. One legendary country singer is only a few years away from turning 90 and just now retired from performing, and quite a few singers who are in their 70s and even 80s are still keeping remarkably busy.

Read on to see the oldest singers in country music, and to see what they're doing today.

The 19 Oldest Stars in Country Music Some of the most beloved older stars in country music are still out there making music at least part-time, while others have been out of the public eye for years, or even decades. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker