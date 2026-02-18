Is it possible the internet rushed to judgement after video of Michael Jordan and Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick's son went viral?

I mean, that never happens (sarcasm intended).

Tyler Reddick — who drives for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing — won NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday (Feb. 15).

Afterward, he celebrated on pit road with friends, family and Jordan.

Video shared online appears to show the NBA legend grabbing at Reddick's 6-year-old son's back, butt and legs.

In the comments of the viral video people suggested there was no possible explanation for what Jordan is doing but a longer video suggests one. First, watch the short clip.

At first it does seem like Jordan is doing something strange and maybe even inappropriate, but he's not quite grabbing the kid's skin through the clothes as much as he is the clothes.

Then, Jordan bends down and almost looks to be scratching at Beau's legs. It's worth noting the young man's non-reaction. It takes him several seconds to even turn around and recognize what's happening and when he does there's no alarm.

That helps build a case for the "stuck ice theory."

The New York Post is one of several outlets who forwarded new video showing Beau celebrating with his dad. Reddick pours water on the boy as confetti falls. Social media users thought ice was dumped on this kid as well, but see it for yourself.

I see water, not ice in this video but it's shot from far away and the scene is chaos. Who really knows?

That said, Jordan is behaving like someone trying to get a stuck piece of ice to fall from someone's shirt. His behavior fits this scenario even if we can't actually spot an ice cube dropping.

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith adds further context in explaining that Jordan and Reddick's son have known each other a long time and the kid was raised around the NBA GOAT. Jordan loves the kid like his own child, Smith says.

For his part, Reddick said he had no problem with it.

Chris Graythen, Getty Images Chris Graythen, Getty Images loading...

"From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this," he told Smith (per Awful Announcing).

