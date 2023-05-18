Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Weekend Concert

Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images

Jimmy Buffett went to the doctor, but wound up in the hospital. The singer says he had an issue that required immediate attention and is postponing a concert scheduled for Saturday (May 20).

Currently, there are no other dates on Buffett’s 2023 calendar. The nature of his health problem has not been shared, but on Facebook he jokes that “growing old is not for sissies.”

  • A rescheduled date for the May 20 show in Charleston, S.C., has not been announced.
  • Buffett was in Boston when he was admitted into the hospital.
  • Last September, he canceled or postponed all remaining 2022 concerts after being hospitalized.

"Two days ago," the "Margaritaville" singer writes on Facebook, "I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

To wrap his note, Buffett thanks fans for all they've given him and promises he'll be back on stage when his health allows it.

Setlist.fm lists 12 concerts played in 2023 for Buffett, including a stop in San Diego on May 6. The 76-year-old keeps a busy touring schedule most years — he's popped up in country music circles recently as a duet partner for Zac Brown Band's "Same Boat" and a co-writer for the theme song to Blake Shelton Barmaggedon TV show.

