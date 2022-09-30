Zac Brown Band have enlisted Jimmy Buffett for a duet version of their spirited No. 1 single, “Same Boat.”

In this remake. the 75-year-old “Margaritaville” hitmaker goes solo on the second verse as he delivers its universally relatable lyrics in true laidback Jimmy Buffett fashion.

“We all been kicked and knocked around / But you ain't gonna keep a good man down / You can run like hell from your mistakes / But you can't hide from your truth,” Buffett sings in the buoyant verse. Lead singer Zac Brown and Buffett then join in the bridge to offer a message of unity that exhorts listeners to show kindness and love to one another.

“Share them peaches if you're holding / Take those shots and keep reloading / If you can't be nice, don't say nothing at all / So help somebody who might be struggling / Spread a little love, gotta give back something / If the ship keeps rocking / We'll all go overboard,” they sing over lively handclaps and background singalongs.

Earlier this week, news broke that Buffett had to postpone his tour dates for the rest of the year on unspecified medical grounds. His team shared on social media, “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

The Buffett-assisted rendition of “Same Boat” appears on the deluxe edition of ZBB’s seventh studio album, The Comeback.

“The Comeback is the best album we’ve ever made, and to re-record a few tracks with some musical legends was such an honor,” ZBB share in a press statement.

Out now, the expanded 21-song project includes all 15 tracks from its 2021 release as well as brand-new collaborations with Buffett, Blake Shelton (“Out in the Middle”), Cody Johnson (“Wild Palomino”), Jamey Johnson (“Stubborn Pride” with Marcus King), Ingrid Andress (“Any Day Now”), and James Taylor (“Love and Sunsets”).

"Same Boat" topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in November of 2021, becoming Zac Brown Band's 14th No. 1 single and their first since 2016's "Beautiful Drug."