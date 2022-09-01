Three artists enjoying their first hit can be found inside the Top 10 on this monthly list of country music's hottest songs. The September 2022 Top 40 is filled with love and heartbreak, and just a little boozing.

Newcomers Bailey Zimmerman and Jelly Roll are first-timers who rank high this month. Tyler Hubbard's debut solo single "5 Foot 9" also finds room between songs by traditionalist Jon Pardi and contemporary crooner Mitchell Tenpenny. None of these country men rank No. 1, however. Congratulations to Cole Swindell for moving up one spot this month to nab No. 1.

Did you favorite make the list? Click any of the song titles below to learn more about each song and artist, and to hear the hottest country radio singles.

The list of Top 40 country songs of September 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for September 2022:

40. Chris Stapleton, “Joy of My Life”

39. Joe Nichols, “Good Day for Living”

38. Jason Aldean, “That’s What Tequila Does”

37. Brett Young, “You Didn’t”

36. Priscilla Block, “My Bar”

35. Cody Johnson, “Human”

34. Dierks Bentley, “Gold”

33. Jimmie Allen, “Down Home”

32. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

31. Walker Hayes, “Y’all Life”

30. Blake Shelton, “No Body”

29. Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion, “Beer With My Friends”

28. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”

27. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

26. Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do”

25. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck”

24. Luke Bryan, “Country On”

23. Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst” — NEW SUBJECT TO CHANGE ALBUM DROPS SEPT. 23!

22. Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

21. Dustin Lynch, “Party Mode”

20. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

19. Lee Brice, “Soul”

18. Old Dominion, “No Hard Feelings”

17. Russell Dickerson & Jake Scott, “She Likes It”

16. Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”

15. Justin Moore, “With a Woman You Love”

14. Thomas Rhett Feat. Riley Green, “Half of Me”

13. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good on You”

12. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’”

11. Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 29 SPOTS!

10. Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

9. Ingrid Andress With Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

8. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

7. Mitchell Tenpenny, “Truth About You” — NEW THIS IS HEAVY ALBUM DROPS SEPT. 16!

6. Tyler Hubbard, “5 Foot 9”

5. Jon Pardi, “Last Night Lonely” — NEW MR. SATURDAY NIGHT ALBUM DROPS SEPT. 2!

4. Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall in Love”

3. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

2. Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love We Make”

1. Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”