The Top 40 country playlist for July 2022 features no fewer than six brand-new songs from country hitmakers, newcomers and welcome-backers. There's a new No. 1 this month as Morgan Wallen steps back from the top.

Bailey Zimmerman (two songs) is making his artist debut on the monthly Top 40, while Riley Green returns with a great duet with Thomas Rhett. Sam Hunt has a new song to share with fans eager to hear it on repeat, and Cole Swindell may have his biggest hit ever. It's certainly his highest debut on this long-running Top 40 list.

While there are several seasoned hitmakers on the country airplay Top 40, there aren't any who had a hit a decade ago on our list, which factors in sales, streaming and critical acclaim. Luke Combs pins his new single at No. 2, one notch below Kane Brown's most pure country offering ever. "I Love Country Music" is a true celebration of the genre, and fans can't get enough of it.

The list of Top 40 country songs of July 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for July 2022:

40. Brett Young, “You Didn’t”

39. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck”

38. Priscilla Block, “My Bar”

37. Jimmie Allen, “Down Home”

36. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”

35. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good on You”

34. Chris Stapleton, “Joy of My Life”

33. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

32. Thomas Rhett Feat. Riley Green, “Half of Me”

31. Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

30. Old Dominion, “No Hard Feelings”

29. Justin Moore, “With a Woman You Love”

28. Mitchell Tenpenny, “Truth About You”

27. Ernest Feat. Morgan Wallen, “Flower Shops”

26. Lee Brice, “Soul”

25. Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

24. Dustin Lynch, “Party Mode”

23. Jon Pardi, “Last Night Lonely”

22. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”

21. Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”

20. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

19. Ingrid Andress With Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

18. Tyler Hubbard, “5 Foot 9”

17. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

16. Russell Dickerson & Jake Scott, “She Likes It”

15. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

14. Kenny Chesney, “Everyone She Knows”

13. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

12. Chris Young With Mitchell Tenpenny, “At the End of a Bar”

11. Dylan Scott, “New Truck”

10. Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall in Love”

9. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

8. Parmalee, “Take My Name”

7. Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

6. Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

5. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’” — BIGGEST JUMP! UP 16 SPOTS!

4. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

3. Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

2. Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love We Make” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

1. Kane Brown, “I Love Country Music”