Country radio is stacked with duets and collaborations in December 2021, including the song that's tops on this month's list of the Top 40 songs on the radio.

Congrats to Jordan Davis on taking the No. 1 slot with his song "Buy Dirt," a duet with Luke Bryan. It was a quick and easy road to No. 1 for Davis. His song was released just five months ago, making this his easiest radio hit ever. Of course, it's just another No. 1 for Bryan, whose solo single "Up" also appears on this list.

A new No. 1 on the monthly Top 40 list means Walker Hayes slides down, but he's still No. 1 in a different way. While "Fancy Like" falls to No. 3, his new single "AA" is this month's highest debut, at No. 20.

The list of Top 40 country songs of December 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for December 2021:

40. Morgan Wade, “Wilder Days”

39. Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”

38. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”

37. Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

36. Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

35. Luke Bryan, “Up”

34. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

33. Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers On Me”

32. Priscilla Block, ”Just About Over You”

31. Chris Janson, “Bye Mom”

30. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

29. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

28. Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer”

27. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”

26. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

25. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good On You”

24. Blake Shelton “Come Back As a Country Boy”

23. Sam Hunt, “23”

22. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

21. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

20. Walker Hayes, “AA” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

19. Carly Pearce * Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

18. Eric Church, “Heart On Fire”

17. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

16. Kelsea Ballerini, “Half Of My Hometown”

15. Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

14. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

13. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”

12. Jon Pardi, ”Tequila Little Time”

11. Morgan Wallen, “Sand In My Boots” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 18 SPOTS!

10. Ryan Hurd W/ Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

9. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

8. Cody Johnson, “Til you Can’t”

7. Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

6. Luke Combs, “Cold As You”

5. Dustin Lynch Feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

4. Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

3. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1!

2. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave"

1. Jordan Davis Feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”