Breaking news on “Trash My Heart” singer Walker Hayes: The man has moves!

In a now-viral TikTok shared on his page, Hayes can be seen busting a move with one of his daughters to his new song, “Fancy Like.” From body rolls to hip swinging, this dance has got it all. The sweet father-daughter moment has received more than 490,000 likes over 4,700 comments gushing over the pair's adorable dance moves.

The Hayes family "Fancy Like" dance party wasn't just a one-off, either: A subsequently-posted TikTok clip shows three more of Hayes' six kids getting in on the fun in the family's living room.

“Fancy Like” is included on Hayes’s most recently released EP, Country Stuff, and the viral TikTok dance seems to be a clear signal that it’s a hit. In the up-tempo, playful love song, Hayes makes it clear that his girl is happy with the simpler things in life. “Take her to Wendy’s / Can’t keep her off me,” he sings in the first verse.

Country Stuff was released on June 4 and includes features from "Beachin'" star Jake Owen, "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer Carly Pearce, and "renowned singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. All three, Hayes explains, were collaborations that he was really excited about.

“In my career, I haven’t collaborated with other artists the way I am on Country Stuff, which is so exciting to me. To have Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and Lori McKenna on this EP just blows my mind,” Hayes told Sounds Like Nashville.

For anyone who didn't get their fill of Hayes' smooth moves on TIkTok, here's some good news: He has a handful of tour dates coming up, which will kick off with a performance at the Old Town Music Festival in Temecula, California on June 26.