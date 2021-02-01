Two burly country men top this month's list of the Top 40 songs on the radio. February's list includes new songs from Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton, but it's relative newcomers who come out on top, for a second straight month to begin 2021.

Luke Combs has another multi-week No. 1 radio airplay song with "Better Together," and Chris Stapleton's "Startin' Over" is picking up streams and sales at a clip that far exceeds its airplay ranking. Hits from Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett and Kelsea Ballerini are close behind on February's Top 40 list. The playlist also features a comeback song for Parmalee and a debut smash for Niko Moon.

Do you see your favorite song below? Let us know where it should be ranked by reaching out on Twitter. Click any link to hear one of the Top 40 songs you're not quite familiar with.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of February 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for February 2021:

40. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” — New Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' Album Drops Feb. 19!

39. Kane Brown, “Worship You”

38. Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

37. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

36. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

35. Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire, “Dear Rodeo”

34. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

33. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

32. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

31. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

30. Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

29. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

28. Jason Aldean, “Blame It on You”

27. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s”

26. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

25. Jake Owen, “Made for You”

24. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

23. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

22. Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live” — New Life Rolls On Album Drops Feb. 12!

21. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

20. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

19. Brett Young, "Lady"

18. Kenny Chesney, "Happy Does"

17. Tenille Arts, "Somebody Like That"

16. Blake Shelton, "Minimum Wage"

15. Darius Rucker, "Beers and Sunshine"

14. Niko Moon, "Good Time"

13. Eric Church, "Hell of a View"

12. Keith Urban Duet With Pink, "One Too Many"

11. Parmalee and Blanco Brown, “Just the Way” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 17 SPOTS!

10. Luke Bryan, “Down to One”

9. Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

8. Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

7. Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song”

6. Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole In the Bottle”

5. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

4. Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided” - — HIGHEST DEBUT!

3. Morgan Wallen, “7 Summers”

2. Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

1. Luke Combs, “Better Together” - TWO WEEKS AT NO. 1!