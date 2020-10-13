Luke Combs has released songs with more swagger than his new single "Better Together," but none show as much inner-confidence as this tender love ballad from What You See Is What You Get.

The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee channels his inner Garth Brooks for a song as vulnerable as "The Dance," even if lyrically the two songs are diametrically opposed. A hint of tension at the bridge keeps Combs honest, but for the most part, he's comparing himself and his lover to other necessary couplings.

"Better Together" goes beyond obvious cliches like peanut butter and jelly, or lock and key. Along with songwriters Dan Isbell and Randy Montana, Combs chose country touchstones that speak to who he is and — more importantly — who his fans are. Once again he set up a wide target, but still hit a bullseye.

With just piano to support his vocals, it's exciting to imagine the newly-married 30-year-old performing "Better Together" live. Set against songs like "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Does to Me," his 10th radio release helps to create the kind of naturally dynamic setlist that tends to make a man worthy of Entertainer of the Year status — if not in 2020, then soon enough.

Did You Know?: Combs' first nine singles have all hit No. 1 at country radio, and most have stayed there for multiple weeks.

Luke Combs' "Better Together" Lyrics:

A 40 HP Johnson / On a flat-bottom metal boat / Coke cans and BB guns / Barbed wire and old fence posts / Eight-point bucks in autumn / And freshly cut corn fields / One arm out the window / And one hand on the wheel.

Chorus:

Some things just go better together / And probably always will / Like a cup of coffee and a sunrise / Sunday drives and time to kill / What's the point of this old guitar / If it ain't got no strings / Or pouring your heart into a song / That you ain't gonna sing / It's a match made up in heaven / Like good ole boys and beer / And me, as long as you're right here.

Your license in my wallet / When we go out downtown / Your lipstick stained every coffee cup / That I got in this house / The way you say I love you, too / Is like rain on an old tin roof / And your hand fits right in to mine / Like a needle in a groove.

Repeat Chorus

Sometimes we're oil and water / But I wouldn't have it any other way / And if I'm being honest / Your first and my last name / Would just sound better together / And probably always will / Like a cup of coffee and a sunrise / Sunday drives and time to kill / What's the point of this old guitar / If it ain't got no strings / Or pouring your heart into a song / That you ain't gonna sing / It's a match made up in heaven / Like good ole boys and beer / And me, as long as you're right here / And me, as long as you’re right here.