A trio of country fellas top October's list of the Top 40 country songs on the radio. Lee Brice — who had the No. 1 spot last month — slides down to No. 2 to make room for one of country music's most dependable artists over the last 20 years.

Blake Shelton, Luke Combs and Keith Urban are three more who help make this month's Top 10. It's a list that shows that, while progress has been made to achieve something close to gender balance on country radio and beyond, there is work to be done. With no hit songs from Carrie Underwood or Miranda Lambert to rely on, it's a crop of new females searching for a Top 20 hit. There are just two solo females on the top half of this Top 40: Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini.

A moving performance from Eric Church at the ACM Awards in September helped move him up 17 spots in October. The Top 40 Country Songs in October 2020 list finds "Stick That in Your Country Song" surrounded by Combs, then Urban's new duet, which also debuted at the ACMs. Find your favorite song and let us know where we got it right and wrong on Twitter.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of October 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for October 2020:

40. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

39. Parmalee + Blanco Brown, “Just the Way”

38. Runaway June, “We Were Rich” — NEW WHEN I THINK ABOUT CHRISTMAS EP COMING OCT. 16

37. Brett Eldredge, “Gabrielle”

36. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

35. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

34. Brothers Osborne, “All Night” — NEW SKELETONS ALBUM COMING OCT. 9

33. Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

32. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

31. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You” — NEW TWENTY YEARS OF RASCAL FLATTS: GREATEST HITS ALBUM COMING OCT. 2

30. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

29. Lady A, “Champagne Night”

28. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

27. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

26. Chris Lane, “Big, Big Plans”

25. Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live”

24. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

23. Kenny Chesney, “Happy Does”

22. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine”

21. Niko Moon, “Good Time”

20. Taylor Swift, “Betty”

19. Morgan Wallen, “7 Summers”

18. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

17. Russell Dickerson, “Love You Like I Used To”

16. Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole in the Bottle”

15. Matt Stell, “Everywhere But On”

14. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

13. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

12. Tim McGraw, “I Called Mama”

11. Kane Brown, “Cool Again”

10. Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

9. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

8. Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

7. Keith Urban + Pink, “One Too Many” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

6. Eric Church, “Stick That in Your Country Song” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 17 SPOTS!

5. Luke Combs, “Lovin’ on You”

4. Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Happy Anywhere”

3. Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

2. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG

1. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”