Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made good use of their time in quarantine during the novel coronavirus pandemic: The couple has recorded a brand-new duet single, "Happy Anywhere," and they're releasing it on Friday (July 24).

Written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, "Happy Anywhere" focuses on how, with the right person by your side, it doesn't matter where you are or what the circumstances are. In a press release, Shelton says "there's never been a better time for" the song, given the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine that is keeping people at home for the most part.

"We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around," Shelton reflects. "That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year."

Already this year, Shelton and Stefani scored a multi-week No. 1 hit with "Nobody But You," their duet from Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country album. Previously, the pair had released "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," as well as "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," together.

Shelton and Stefani will perform "Happy Anywhere" during a Friday appearance on Today. Shelton is this week's from-home performer for the national morning show's 2020 Citi Music Series.

On Saturday (July 25), Shelton fans will be able to catch a new concert performance from the country star at drive-in theaters across the country, the first in a series of shows from Encore Drive-in Nights. Stefani and Trace Adkins will be his special guests for the set, during which Shelton previously hinted that they "might even introduce something brand new."

