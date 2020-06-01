The June 2020 list of the Top 40 songs in country music is unlike any other, as two songs in the Top 20 were released on account of a pandemic.

Country music has always responded to important moments in American history and events that permanently changed how we live. The best wind-up being all-time reminders of something we lived through together. Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett took on that responsibility this month with "Six Feet Apart" and "Be a Light," No. 9 and No. 11 on this list.

There's plenty of feel-good country music to be found elsewhere. Sam Hunt and Luke Bryan lead this list with great summer songs, and they are followed by rockers from Travis Denning, Florida Georgia Line and more. Once again the monthly Top 40 list is a slice of where we are today, as a country.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of June 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for June 2020:

40. Midland, “Cheatin’ Songs”

39. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

38. Cole Swindell, “Single Saturday Night”

37. Matt Stell, “Everywhere But On”

36. Chase Rice, “Lonely If You Are”

35. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

34. Brett Eldredge, “Gabrielle”

33. Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

32. Brad Paisley, “No I in Beer”

31. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

30. Lady Antebellum, “Champagne Night”

29. Eric Church, “Monsters”

28. Tim McGraw, “I Called Mama”

27. Kane Brown, “Cool Again”

26. Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

25. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

24. Scotty McCreery, “In Between”

23. Parker McCollum, “Paper Heart” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 17 SPOTS!

22. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine”

21. Kenny Chesney, “Here and Now”

20. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

19. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

18. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

17. LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

16. Lee Brice, “One Of Them Girls”

15. Chris Janson, “Done”

14. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Beer Can’t Fix”

13. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name”

12. Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”

11. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban), “Be a Light”

10. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

9. Luke Combs, “Six Feet Apart” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

8. Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” — NEW GOLDMINE ALUBM OUT JUNE 19!

7. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

6. Luke Combs (Feat. Eric Church), “Does to Me”

5. Travis Denning, “After a Few”

4. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

3. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

2. Luke Bryan, “One Margarita”

1. Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget” — ToC's No. 1 Song of the Summer!

