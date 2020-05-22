Cole Swindell's new song "Single Saturday Night" is a great way to kick off a weekend, especially if you have someone to enjoy it with.

Co-written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman, the track follows Swindell's night out at his usual spot, where he's throwing back beers with some friends when unexpectedly, a beautiful woman catches his eye.

That leads to a night of passion that turns into something more.

"And I thought, man, what a beautiful sight / Ain't a morning you don't wake up in my shirt now / Even holding hands walking out of church now / Who'd of thought, baby, looking back that / That would be my last single Saturday night," Swindell sings over a glossy, pop-country production.

"The past few months have been hard for everyone and I wanted to give the fans something fun to kick off summer," Swindell shares in a press release.

"Single Saturday Night" is the first taste of new music since "Love You Too Late" topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2019. It's featured on his third studio album, All of It, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart after its 2019 release. Swindell is currently scheduled to embark on his 2020 Down to Earth Tour, which was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour is set to launch on Oct. 1 in Macon, Ga. and wrap up on Oct. 24 in Kansas City, Mo. Hardy, Trea Landon and Jon Langston will serve as opening acts. Swindell will also join Thomas Rhett on the rescheduled Center Point Road Tour that's been moved to June 2021.