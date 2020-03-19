Cole Swindell has revealed a spate of rescheduled concert dates for this fall as part of the country music star's ongoing Down to Earth Tour.

In October, the "You Should Be Here" singer will pick back up in his home state of Georgia on the trek, which features Hardy, Trea Landon and Jon Langston as supporting acts. The run then continues through much of the Southern and Midwestern U.S., from Florida to Kansas City.

The tour was pushed back due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The public health crisis has shaken the live music business — among other productions— with numerous concert and festival cancellations. See the rescheduled Cole Swindell dates below.

"We were so disappointed to have to pause the Down to Earth Tour," Swindell explains in a March 19 press release. "But it was the absolute right thing to do for the safety of our fans, our band, crew, families and public in general."

He continues, "I am happy to say we have been working hard over the past few days to get these dates rescheduled and get this Down to Earth Tour back out in front of the fans."

Tickets purchased for the original dates are still valid for the rescheduled concerts. Get more information on Swindell's website. Fans can also check out the musician's Down to Earth Tour playlist on Spotify.

"Me, Hardy, Trea and Jon have a lot of exciting things still in store," Swindell adds.

Cole Swindell Fall 2020 U.S. Down to Earth Tour Dates:

Oct. 1 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex Auditorium *⁺

Oct. 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place *⁺

Oct. 3 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival

Oct. 8 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Arena *⁺

Oct. 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre *⁺

Oct. 10 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live *⁺

Oct. 11 – Louisville, Ky. Palace Theatre *⁺

Oct. 22 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Sanford Pentagon ^⁺

Oct. 23 – Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena ^⁺

Oct. 24 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater ^⁺

* with Hardy

⁺ with Trea Landon

^ with Jon Langston